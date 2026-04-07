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A women’s ‘push-up hack’ is trending on social media – an anatomist explains why it works

By Adam Taylor, Professor of Anatomy, Lancaster University
Push-ups can be a challenge for the best of us. But many women struggle to do them, even after months of training in the gym.

So when a so-called “women’s push-up hack” started trending on social media, it’s hardly surprising that some of these videos went viral.

The hack involves making a simple tweak to the position of the hands. Instead of having the hands pointing forward in line with the body, it’s said that women should instead position their hands sideways, so their fingers are facing…The Conversation


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