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Planting trees to remove carbon can harm the environment – or protect it: study highlights trade-offs

By Ruben Prütz, Postdoctoral Researcher, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research
Gaurav Ganti, Postdoctoral Researcher, Humboldt University of Berlin; International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA)
Joeri Rogelj, Director of Research and Lecturer - Grantham Institute Climate Change & the Environment, Imperial College London
Sabine Fuss, Working Group Leader, Head of Research Department Sustainable Carbon Management, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research
Global efforts to limit climate change require deep cuts to carbon emissions. However, global emissions are still growing. Currently, we emit roughly 42 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide from fossil fuel use and land use changes every year.

To achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement, which included a long-term commitment to limit global warming to 1.5°C, it will also be necessary to do more than cut emissions. What…The Conversation


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