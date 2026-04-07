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Earthrise to Earthset: how the planet’s climate has changed since the photo that inspired the environmental movement

By Nick Dunstone, Climate Science Fellow, Met Office Hadley Centre
A new Earthset image has been captured by the crew of Artemis II, 58 years since the iconic Earthrise photograph taken by the crew of Apollo 8. Over these past six decades, the climate has changed dramatically.

“Oh my God, look at that picture over there! There’s the Earth comin’ up. Wow, is that pretty.” That was Nasa astronaut Bill Anders’ reaction to seeing the Earth appearing to rise above the lunar horizon as their Apollo 8 spacecraft came around…The Conversation


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