Voters in Wales face Senedd election amid confusion over who holds power over what
By Stephen Cushion, Professor, Cardiff School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
Llion Carbis, PhD Candidate at School of Journalism, Communication and Culture, Cardiff University
Ahead of May’s Senedd (Welsh parliament) election, many people in Wales remain unclear about who is responsible for important political decisions.
Our new report suggests confusion is widespread. Our analysis included a survey of people in Wales and found that 69% did not know that policing is controlled by the UK government.
At the same time, a significant minority did not realise that health, education and transport…
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- Tuesday, April 7, 2026