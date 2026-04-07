Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Voters in Wales face Senedd election amid confusion over who holds power over what

By Stephen Cushion, Professor, Cardiff School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
Llion Carbis, PhD Candidate at School of Journalism, Communication and Culture, Cardiff University
Ahead of May’s Senedd (Welsh parliament) election, many people in Wales remain unclear about who is responsible for important political decisions.

Our new report suggests confusion is widespread. Our analysis included a survey of people in Wales and found that 69% did not know that policing is controlled by the UK government.

At the same time, a significant minority did not realise that health, education and transport…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Heavy use of AI increases tensions in Hungary’s upcoming election
~ Ben Roberts-Smith is accused of 5 war crime murder charges. How did we get here?
~ It’s now easier to get antibiotics for UTIs. But here’s what to do if your symptoms don’t go away
~ How might the Strait of Hormuz be reopened? Here are 3 scenarios
~ Ben Roberts-Smith arrested and facing 5 war crime murder charges
~ NZ’s rejection of new WHO pandemic rules makes no real sense
~ ‘Vegan leather’ isn’t as sustainable or eco‑friendly as brands might claim
~ A tech billionaire and troubled girls: Madeline Cash’s ‘unhinged’ debut is Kafka meets Sedaris
~ Almost 200,000 New Zealanders are now living with long COVID – where is the government plan?
~ What is ‘muscle memory’ and can I improve mine?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter