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Human Rights Observatory

Ben Roberts-Smith is accused of 5 war crime murder charges. How did we get here?

By Paul Taucher, Lecturer in History, Murdoch University
Dean Aszkielowicz, Senior Lecturer in History and Politics, Murdoch University
Australia’s most decorated living soldier, who has always denied any wrongdoing, is facing criminal proceedings. The path to this point has been long and complex.The Conversation


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