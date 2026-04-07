Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Feminist Activist Facing Criminal Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zhanar Sekerbayeva, feminist activist from Kazakhstan. © Private (Berlin, April 6, 2026) – Kazakhstan’s prosecuting authorities have filed criminal charges for battery against a feminist activist who was aggressively accosted at a café in Astana, the capital, while meeting with feminist and queer colleagues and friends, Human Rights Watch said today.The charges, brought on March 26, 2026, follow an investigation into Zhanar Sekerbayeva, which appears to have been in retaliation for her activism for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights. The first…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Heavy use of AI increases tensions in Hungary’s upcoming election
~ Voters in Wales face Senedd election amid confusion over who holds power over what
~ Ben Roberts-Smith is accused of 5 war crime murder charges. How did we get here?
~ It’s now easier to get antibiotics for UTIs. But here’s what to do if your symptoms don’t go away
~ How might the Strait of Hormuz be reopened? Here are 3 scenarios
~ Ben Roberts-Smith arrested and facing 5 war crime murder charges
~ NZ’s rejection of new WHO pandemic rules makes no real sense
~ ‘Vegan leather’ isn’t as sustainable or eco‑friendly as brands might claim
~ A tech billionaire and troubled girls: Madeline Cash’s ‘unhinged’ debut is Kafka meets Sedaris
~ Almost 200,000 New Zealanders are now living with long COVID – where is the government plan?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter