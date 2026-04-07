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NZ’s rejection of new WHO pandemic rules makes no real sense

By Sharon McLennan, Senior Research and Teaching Fellow, School of Health, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
World Health Organization regulations are not a threat to national sovereignty, and they apply lessons learned from COVID. So why did NZ opt out?The Conversation


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