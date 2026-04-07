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It’s now easier to get antibiotics for UTIs. But here’s what to do if your symptoms don’t go away

By Iris Lim, Assistant Professor in Biomedical Science, Bond University
Many women can go straight to the pharmacy and get antibiotics without having to wait to see a doctor. But some symptoms can signal a more serious infection.The Conversation


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