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‘Vegan leather’ isn’t as sustainable or eco‑friendly as brands might claim

By Caroline Swee Lin Tan, Associate Professor in Fashion Entrepreneurship, RMIT University
Saniyat Islam, Associate Professor, Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University
In a high-end fashion store or luxury car showroom, the term “vegan leather” sends a strong message of quality. For many shoppers, it promises the look and feel of real leather without using animal skins. As brands move away from animal leather, “vegan” has come to suggest something that is both kinder to animals and better for the planet.

However, the reality is more complicated. While these materials remove animal products, they often replace one environmental problem with another. Vegan leather is not one material,…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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