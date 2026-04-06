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A tech billionaire and troubled girls: Madeline Cash’s ‘unhinged’ debut is Kafka meets Sedaris

By Amber Gwynne, Lecturer in Writing, The University of Queensland
29-year-old Madeline Cash’s debut novel was lauded by Lena Dunham – and it’s inspired by The Corrections and hard-boiled detective fiction.The Conversation


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