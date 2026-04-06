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AI pragmatists: How language teachers are navigating AI with nuance

By Martine Rhéaume, Coordinator of Technological Innovation and Artificial Intelligence in Language Education, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
A survey found second-language instructors are using generative AI primarily as an administrative efficiency tool, for work like generating lesson plans.The Conversation


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