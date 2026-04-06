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Treating previously untreatable cancers: How CAR-T cell therapy could be made accessible to more patients

By Nolan Maugourd, PhD Candidate in Chemical Engineering, Université Laval
CAR-T cell therapies advance the treatment of cancer, but they are expensive and can take weeks to process. Academic development could cut costs and time while making them more accessible.The Conversation


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