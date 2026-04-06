Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hormuz closure threatens the global food supply – why grocery price hikes are coming

By Aya S. Chacar, Professor of International Business, Florida International University
Fertilizer is more expensive and in shorter supply. Without the right amounts of fertilizer at specific times, yields drop, food prices increase and food shortages result.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China catches ‘lobster fever’ as cloud companies embrace OpenClaw
~ This little-known government scheme can help retirees tap into $3 trillion of housing wealth
~ By avoiding means testing, the government is giving handouts to the rich
~ Australia’s alpine ash forests are now officially endangered. Can we save them?
~ Can medicinal cannabis help kids’ autism, ADHD or Tourette’s? Here’s what we know so far
~ Half His Age: Jennette McCurdy’s novel is an uncomfortable take on a new genre – literary abuse
~ All The President’s Men at 50: one of the finest films about investigative journalism ever made
~ From Jurassic Park to dreams of AI doom, pop culture shapes science more than we like to admit
~ Could NZ’s next Christchurch Call be a push for fairer, safer AI?
~ How does spider venom damage human cells? Researchers uncover the killer mechanism of recluse spider toxin
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter