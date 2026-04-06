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All The President’s Men at 50: one of the finest films about investigative journalism ever made

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney
All The President’s Men is a masterpiece of political cinema. Watching it 50 years on, it feels less historically distant than it does disturbingly prescient.The Conversation


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