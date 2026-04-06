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From Jurassic Park to dreams of AI doom, pop culture shapes science more than we like to admit

By Anna-Sophie Jürgens, Senior Lecturer in Science Communication at the Australian National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science, and Founder of Popsicule, ANU’s Science in Popular Culture and Entertainment Hub, Australian National University
Shao-Jie Jhou, PhD Candidate, Centre for the Public Awareness of Science, Australian National University
The relationship between science and pop culture often looks like a one-way street: scientific discoveries inspire films, television and novels, particularly in science fiction. But the relationship really goes both ways, and extends beyond sci-fi.

Increasingly, pop culture shapes how science is imagined, discussed, and in some cases how it is developed.

From Jurassic Park to The Last of Us and cutting-edge debates about the safety of artificial intelligence (AI), fictional narratives do more than entertain.

They shape the frameworks through which audiences…The Conversation


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