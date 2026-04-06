Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could NZ’s next Christchurch Call be a push for fairer, safer AI?

By Andrew Lensen, Senior Lecturer in Artificial Intelligence, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Ethan Plaut, Senior Lecturer (Communication) and Asst. Dean (AI for Teaching & Learning) Te Pūtahi Mātauranga | The Faculty of Arts and Education, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Michael S. Daubs, Senior Lecturer in Media, Film, and Communication, University of Otago
Stephen Hill, Associate Professor of Psychology, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Kiwis are using artificial intelligence in growing numbers, but trust is low. Could the push toward safer, more responsible AI offer NZ an economic opportunity?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China catches ‘lobster fever’ as cloud companies embrace OpenClaw
~ Hormuz closure threatens the global food supply – why grocery price hikes are coming
~ This little-known government scheme can help retirees tap into $3 trillion of housing wealth
~ By avoiding means testing, the government is giving handouts to the rich
~ Australia’s alpine ash forests are now officially endangered. Can we save them?
~ Can medicinal cannabis help kids’ autism, ADHD or Tourette’s? Here’s what we know so far
~ Half His Age: Jennette McCurdy’s novel is an uncomfortable take on a new genre – literary abuse
~ All The President’s Men at 50: one of the finest films about investigative journalism ever made
~ From Jurassic Park to dreams of AI doom, pop culture shapes science more than we like to admit
~ How does spider venom damage human cells? Researchers uncover the killer mechanism of recluse spider toxin
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter