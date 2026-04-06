Could NZ’s next Christchurch Call be a push for fairer, safer AI?
By Andrew Lensen, Senior Lecturer in Artificial Intelligence, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Ethan Plaut, Senior Lecturer (Communication) and Asst. Dean (AI for Teaching & Learning) Te Pūtahi Mātauranga | The Faculty of Arts and Education, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Michael S. Daubs, Senior Lecturer in Media, Film, and Communication, University of Otago
Stephen Hill, Associate Professor of Psychology, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Kiwis are using artificial intelligence in growing numbers, but trust is low. Could the push toward safer, more responsible AI offer NZ an economic opportunity?
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- Monday, April 6, 2026