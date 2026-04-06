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Policing the grocery store checkout won’t fix Canada’s food retail crisis

By Alissa Overend, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology, MacEwan University
Expanding surveillance in supermarkets may deter theft, but it does little to address the structural causes of food insecurity and rising grocery prices.The Conversation


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