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About 80% of breast cancer biopsies turn out benign – new imaging tool promises clearer diagnoses and fewer biopsies

By Quing Zhu, Professor of Engineering, Washington University in St. Louis
Ultrasound is often used in breast cancer screening, but it can often provide inconclusive results. Combining it with near-infrared light can help patients avoid the anxiety and cost of a biopsy.The Conversation


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