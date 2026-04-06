Should wildlife parks be fenced? We studied 60 African examples for an answer
By Dirk Cilliers, Professor, North-West University
Claudine Alberts (Roos), Professor, North-West University
Francois Pieter Retief, Professor of Environmental Management, North-West University
Jurie Moolman, Senior lecturer in Environmental Management, North-West University
Reece C Alberts, Professor, North-West University
Ruhan Verster, Post doctoral fellow in Environmental Sciences
Nature reserve fences can protect wildlife and people, but they also break up natural landscapes, restrict animal movement, and affect nearby communities.
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- Monday, April 6, 2026