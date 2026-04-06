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How to eat an elephant: fossil find in Tanzania shows oldest signs of butchering these giant mammals

By Manuel Domínguez-Rodrigo, Professor of Anthropology, Rice University
Imagine a creature nearly twice the size of a modern African elephant (which can weigh up to 6,000kg. This was Elephas (Paleoxodon) recki, a prehistoric titan that roamed the landscape of what is now Tanzania nearly two million years ago. Now, imagine a group of our ancestors standing over its carcass, then butchering it and eating it.

For decades, archaeologists have debated when the hominin ancestors of humans first started eating megafauna – animals weighing more than 1,000kg.
The Conversation


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