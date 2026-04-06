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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

The next global health crisis is already here: Childhood trauma from war

By Guest Contributor
While the global community often counts the visible toll, lives lost, schools destroyed, the wounds of trauma, displacement, and broken trust can follow children for the rest of their lives.


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