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Human Rights Observatory

From cowboy to crusader: how Trump distorts American mythology in the conflict with Iran

By Jérôme Viala-Gaudefroy, Spécialiste de la politique américaine, Sciences Po
Donald Trump’s communication style, especially since the start of the US military campaign against Iran has revived several old myths that are engrained in the American psyche.The Conversation


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