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Human Rights Observatory

Singapore: Drop Charges against Human Rights Defender

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Human rights activist Jolovan Wham arrives at the State Court in Singapore, February 21, 2019. © 2019 REUTERS/Edgar Su (London) – The Singaporean government should immediately drop all charges against a human rights activist, Jolovan Wham, for organizing and participating in peaceful gatherings, Human Rights Watch, Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA), Amnesty International, and CIVICUS said today.Wham is scheduled to stand trial at Singapore’s State Court on April 6, 2026, facing three charges under the Public Order Act for his alleged participation…


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