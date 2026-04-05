Want a dog-friendly workplace? Here’s what you’ll need to get right
By Giuseppe Carabetta, Associate Professor of Workplace and Business Law, UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney
Bronwen Dalton, Professor, Head of Department of Management, UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney
Carmel Foley, Professor of Business Events, University of Technology Sydney
Rachel Wilson, Professor of Social Impact, University of Technology Sydney
As employers rethink wellbeing in a post-pandemic workplace, the key question is whether policies for pets at work are lawful, evidence-based and inclusive.
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- Sunday, April 5, 2026