Farmers are boosting their profits and production – with nature’s help
By Jim Radford, Associate Professor, Ecology and Environment, La Trobe University
Grace Sutton, Research Fellow in Eco-Remote Sensing Science, La Trobe University
Liz Heagney, Adjunct Senior Lecturer in Environmental Economics, Southern Cross University
Nature and agriculture are often at odds. But an Australian study suggests farmers who plant more trees are better off – financially and environmentally.
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- Sunday, April 5, 2026