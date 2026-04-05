Choosing a school holiday program can be tricky. Here’s how to identify a good one
By Alyssa Milton, Associate Professor, Principal Research Fellow, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Emily Eglitis, Researcher at the Alliance for Research in Exercise, Nutrition and Activity, Adelaide University
Kate Harrison Brennan, Director, Sydney Policy Lab, University of Sydney
Look out for programs that give kids a choice, include at least some outdoor time and have a mix of different activities.
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- Sunday, April 5, 2026