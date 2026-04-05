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Human Rights Observatory

How one local council helped 1,200 low-income residents finance solar and home energy upgrades

By Paris Hadfield, Research Fellow, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Council staff said human resources and time are essential, with one noting: ‘We have to go through a fair amount of information to explain how solar works.’The Conversation


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