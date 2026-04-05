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Human Rights Observatory

Trump welcomes Columbus to the White House – and reignites America’s history wars

By Garritt C. Van Dyk, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Waikato
By resurrecting statues toppled in protests during his first term, Donald Trump wants to reverse attempts to ‘erase history’. But history is never that simple.The Conversation


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