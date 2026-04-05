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Human Rights Observatory

How will the Iran war change the Middle East? We asked 5 experts

By Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, Clinton Institute, University College Dublin
Andrew Thomas, Lecturer in Middle East Studies, Deakin University
Chris Ogden, Associate Professor in Global Studies, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Jessica Genauer, Academic Director, Public Policy Institute, UNSW Sydney
Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, Fellow for the Middle East at the Baker Institute, Rice University
On February 28, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran following weeks of US military build-up in the region and threats from US President Donald Trump.

In the ensuing weeks, Iran has retaliated by striking US assets in the Persian Gulf states and targets across Israel. Israel has launched a ground invasion into southern Lebanon in response to attacks from Hezbollah.

Oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have come to a virtual standstill, threatening a global energy…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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