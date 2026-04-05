Why workplace harassment persists despite policies — and what leaders can do
By Sandy Hershcovis, Associate Dean and Future Fund Professor in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, University of Calgary
Ivana Vranjes, Assistant Professor of Social Psychology, Tilburg University
Lilia M. Cortina, University Diversity and Social Transformation Professor of Psychology, Women's & Gender Studies, and Management & Organizations, University of Michigan
Zhanna Lyubykh, Assistant Professor, Beedie School of Business, Simon Fraser University
Employees often recognize workplace harassment but choose not to report it. New research explores the social dynamics behind that silence and what can change it.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 5, 2026