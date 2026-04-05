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Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon’s political elites are using displacement and humanitarian crisis to delay elections again

By Jasmin Lilian Diab, Assistant Professor of Migration Studies; Director of the Institute for Migration Studies, Lebanese American University
With the return of Israeli forces, the Lebanese parliament scrapped elections scheduled for May. The move is a recurring theme in the country’s fractured politics.The Conversation


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