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Human Rights Observatory

Cape Fever: a haunting new novel from award-winning South African writer Nadia Davids

By Olivier Moreillon, Research Associate, University of Johannesburg
There’s a line in Cape Fever, the new book by award-winning South African novelist and playwright Nadia Davids, that doesn’t just establish the story, it also makes a haunting promise:

But small house, big house, smells or no smells, this is much the same: that in the city you will come to know a person by two things: what’s inside their house, and the house’s way with the wind.

The remark gestures towards the invisible forces moving through…The Conversation


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