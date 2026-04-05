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Human Rights Observatory

Mine Ban Treaty Achieves Progress amid Challenges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Deminers search for landmines near Lasinja, a village 40 kilometers south of Zagreb, Croatia, May 29, 2013. © 2013 Sipa via AP Images Since the 1990s conflicts in the Balkans, Croatia suffered from the scourge of landmines, with hundreds of civilians killed and thousands of acres of land inaccessible due to contamination. In March, the country celebrated becoming mine-free, following a US$1.38 billion, 30-year clearance campaign.Croatia’s story underscores the value of the Mine Ban Treaty and should encourage more countries to join and promote its goals.…


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