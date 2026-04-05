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Human Rights Observatory

Why the manosphere has an antisemitism problem

By Miriam Eve Mora, Managing Director of the Raoul Wallenberg Institute, University of Michigan
Toward the end of Netflix’s “Into the Manosphere,” documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux chats in Marbella, Spain, with British influencer Ed Matthews.

“The people who run the world, they don’t have our best intentions,” says Matthews, speaking in the language of the manosphere – where some influencers and viewers believe they have tapped into a deeper truth about reality and power. When Theroux asked who controlled all of that, Matthews shrugged and answered this complex question very simply: “The Jews.”

It’s part of a three-minute digression from the film’s focus on masculinity,…The Conversation


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