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Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court ruling on Colorado conversion therapy case is not a clear win for conservatives

By Kevin Cope, Professor of Law, University of Virginia
In an 8-1 decision authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the Supreme Court held on March 31, 2026, that a Colorado law prohibiting licensed counselors from performing “conversion therapy” on minors was likely unconstitutional as applied to talk therapy. Justice Elena Kagan filed a separate concurrence, joined…The Conversation


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