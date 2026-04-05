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Human Rights Observatory

Kids Should Not Be Fighters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children accompany criminal group members in a march in the Delmas neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, May 10, 2024. © 2024 Pedro Valtierra Anza/Reuters  The new campaign of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to recruit children as young as 12 for patrols and security checkpoints has been widely condemned. Military recruitment and use of children is a grave violation of children’s rights and a war crime when children are under 15.The world has come a long way in just a few decades. Today, we have treaties prohibiting the conscription or use…


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