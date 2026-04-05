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Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Presidency must not shield Min Aung Hlaing from being held accountable

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that parliamentarians loyal to former Senior General Min Aung Hlaing voted him in as the next president of Myanmar on 3 April, Amnesty International Myanmar Researcher Joe Freeman said:  “If Min Aung Hlaing thinks that an official civilian title will shield him from prosecution for the many grave violations of international law that he is accused of overseeing as head of the military, that is […] The post Myanmar: Presidency must not shield Min Aung Hlaing from being held accountable appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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