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Human Rights Observatory

Deadly Attack in Nigeria Highlights Persistent Insecurity

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People gather as Nigerian policemen arrive at the scene the morning after gunmen killed multiple people in an overnight attack in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North, Plateau State, Nigeria, March 30, 2026. © 2026 Reuters On the night of March 29, gunmen attacked the Angwan Rukuba community in Nigeria’s Plateau state, killing over 28 people and injuring many others, according to the state governor. The attack, which targeted a densely populated area, highlights persistent patterns of violence in northern Nigeria, where killings, kidnappings, and limited state protection…


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