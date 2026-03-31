A high-risk bird flu strain is circling the globe. How prepared is NZ?
By Jemma Geoghegan, Professor and Webster Family Chair in Viral Pathogenesis, University of Otago
Nigel French, Distinguished Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Public Health, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Bird flu is spreading globally and getting closer to New Zealand. Its arrival may be a matter of when, not if – and the risks are significant.
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- Tuesday, March 31, 2026