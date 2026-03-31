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Australians lost $2 billion to scams – and are still waiting for new anti-scam measures to take effect

By Mohiuddin Ahmed, Associate Professor in Cyber Security, Adelaide University
New anti-scam measures passed federal parliament more than a year ago. So why aren’t they in force yet? And what can people do to protect themselves in the meantime?The Conversation


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