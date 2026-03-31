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Australia is tightening the rules on children’s privacy – here’s how it will work

By Tama Leaver, Professor of Internet Studies, Curtin University
Australia’s privacy laws have been woefully out of date for a long time – not fit to address the realities of the digital world.

As part of the long overdue update, the Privacy and Other Legislation Amendment Act in 2024 directed the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) to develop…The Conversation


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