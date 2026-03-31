Alpha males, Harry Styles, and going mad with desire: what to watch in April
By Damien O'Meara, Lecturer, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
Lisa French, Professor & Dean, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
Liz Giuffre, Associate Professor in Media, University of Technology Sydney
Oscar Bloomfield, PhD Candidate in Film Studies, Deakin University
Rachel Williamson, Lecturer in English, University of Canterbury
Steven Roberts, Professor of Sociology, School of Social Sciences, Monash University
This month’s streaming slate is packed with bold, conversation-starting TV, from an expose of the toxic manosphere, to a Netflix comedy featuring a very horny Rachel Weisz. If you’re feeling nostalgic, there’s even an old classic from French New Wave filmmaker Agnès Varda. So settle in and get watching!
Homebodies
SBS On Demand
When Nora (Claudia Karvan) breaks her leg, her son Darcy (Luke Wiltshire) – a trans man – returns home to see her for the first time since he came out. It doesn’t take long before Darcy realises there’s another presence in his childhood…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 31, 2026