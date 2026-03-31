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Albanese to address the nation on the Middle East war and fuel crisis

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will address the nation at 7pm Wednesday night on the Middle East war, the fuel crisis and the government’s response to it, and what Australians can do in response.

In his pre-Easter address, which will be carried by all television channels, Albanese’s message to the public will be that it should be business-as-usual over the holiday period.

Prime ministerial addresses-to-the-nation are rare but have been used during COVID and the Global Financial Crisis.

United States President Donald Trump will address the American people…The Conversation


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