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Human Rights Observatory

I’m close to retirement age. What are my options for drawing on my super savings?

By Di Johnson, Senior Lecturer, Finance and Financial Planning, Griffith University
The most common product for a retirement income stream in super is an account-based pension. How does it work, and what are the alternatives?The Conversation


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