Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jane Ward Tost was a trailblazer in natural sciences – until history forgot her

By Jane Melville, Senior Curator, Terrestrial Vertebrates, Museums Victoria Research Institute
An expert taxidermist, she was the first professional female employee at any Australian museum – and was paid as much as the men.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ KiwiSaver payments have to rise – but earners shouldn’t be penalised if they can’t afford it
~ Cutting fuel excise is a sugar hit – we need a plan to slash dependence on imports
~ How Taiwan is viewing the Iran war – and what it reveals about US credibility
~ I’m close to retirement age. What are my options for drawing on my super savings?
~ How Norman Lindsay wrote the The Magic Pudding to critique ‘Australian values’ – inspired by Nietzsche
~ From spaghetti harvests to fake news: why the glory days of April Fools gags are over
~ Will medicinal cannabis help my mental health? Here are the evidence and the risks
~ Iran: Seven protesters and dissidents at risk of imminent execution after four men arbitrarily executed in secret within 24 hours
~ Self-harm treatments less effective for men compared to women – new research
~ Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah is raising sectarian tensions in Lebanon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter