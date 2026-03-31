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Will medicinal cannabis help my mental health? Here are the evidence and the risks

By Suzanne Nielsen, Professor and Deputy Director, Monash Addiction Research Centre, Monash University
Myfanwy Graham, NHMRC Postgraduate Scholar and Fulbright Alumna in Public Health Policy, Monash University
Anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are among the most common mental health conditions for which Australians are prescribed medicinal cannabis.

Most prescriptions for mental health conditions, and for other conditions…The Conversation


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