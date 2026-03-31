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Human Rights Observatory

Self-harm treatments less effective for men compared to women – new research

By Oliver Matias, PhD Candidate, Centre for Mental Health Research, City St George's, University of London
Rose McCabe, Professor of Clinical Communication, City St George's, University of London
Men are more likely to die by suicide globally.

One of the strongest predictors of death by suicide is self-harm. This is when a person physically hurts themselves as a way of dealing with very difficult feelings,…The Conversation


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