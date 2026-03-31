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Human Rights Observatory

Iran’s attacks drone on as the U.S. is at risk of losing the war

By Michael J. Armstrong, Associate Professor, Operations Research, Brock University
The United States and Israel have repeatedly boasted about airstrikes in their current war with Iran. In Week 1, they claimed the destruction of 75 per cent of Iran’s missile launchers. By Week 2, they had reduced Iranian missile fire by 90 per cent and said the war was “already…The Conversation


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