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Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man: why mythic figures like Tommy Shelby continue to captivate us

By Adriana Marin, Lecturer in International Relations, Coventry University
Tommy Shelby returns in Netflix’s new Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man, a figure defined by control, composure and calculated violence. He navigates risk, trauma and conflict with an almost unnatural endurance. No matter the pressure, he adapts, survives and remains in charge.

The Immortal Man follows Shelby as he navigates a tightening web of political intrigue and criminal threats beyond Birmingham, forced…The Conversation


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