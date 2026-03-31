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Human Rights Observatory

Maternity health services in Nigeria are failing women: 4 steps to better care

By Obasanjo Bolarinwa, Senior lecturer, York St John University
Rebecca Tadokera, Lecturer, York St John University
Nigeria faces one of the world’s highest maternal mortality rates. Around 1,047 women die for every 100,000 live births, far above the African regional average of about 531 deaths per 100,000. This highlights the fact that not all women are getting maternal healthcare.

Reasons include:

  • differences in access to healthcare between geographical regions

  • socio-demographic…The Conversation


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